Boy, 13, found shot to death outside church in Gary, Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a church in Gary, Indiana.

Police said, around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called for a well-being check in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, after a person was found lying face-down in front of a church.

Officers found a 13-year-old boy who was unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's office identified the boy as Orie Dodson, who lived about two miles away. An autopsy confirmed he'd died of gunshot wounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-Crime-GP.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 3:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

