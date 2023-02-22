Mom believes 13-year-old son was gunned down in broad daylight over social media remark

Mother says her 13-year-old son was gunned down in Gary due to social media

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- New details emerged Tuesday evening about the events leading up to a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy outside a church in Gary, Indiana.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to the teen's mother, who related why she thinks her son was killed.

Gary police were called to the 1300 block of Lincoln Street around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday of last week because someone driving by saw a body laying outside this church.

They later determined it was that of 13-year-old gunned down for what his mother says was social media beef.

"My heart is broke," said Latrice Dodson. "They took a part of me."

The pain of losing a child is never easy. Dodson believes her 13-year-old son, Orie Dodson, lost his life for one reason.

"My son was murdered over social media - for some words that he said out his mouth," Dodson said.

Orie Dodson Family Photo

Last week, Orie started recording a live Instagram video. The teen spoke ill words about someone else's recent health.

"My son was saying something bad about him, and the person that was talking to him on the 'live' was upset because it was their family member," Dodson said.

Dodson said Orie snuck out of the house to record the live video – and while walking down a street in Gary, those upset about his comments recognized his location.

Mom said Orie called a friend saying someone was following him, but he was walking to that friend's house. The eighth grader was gunned down before getting there.

"He shouldn't have been murdered. All he said were words," Dodson said. "He never touched or harmed anybody. He only said words - and words should not hurt people enough to where they want to come here and kill people - period."

Close to an hour would go by before someone spotted Orie on the ground near a church in Gary. A teen was gone, and a family was ripped apart.

"And for what - social media? it's not fair," Dodson said.

Gary police will only say they are investigating the homicide – not even commenting on the social media video. Now, Orie's mother has a painful warning to parents.

"Check your kids' social media and stop the live," she said. "Even though Orie said whatever it is he said, he didn't deserve to be murdered. He was only 13 years old."

As the family grieves – including Orie's mother – she is hoping that police will be able to find whoever shot her son, because she said that will at least bring some peace.