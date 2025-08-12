Man charged in shooting that killed 1 teen, wounded another on Chicago's West Side

A man has been charged with murder and other counts in a shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood over the weekend — one of several shootings believed to be connected to a massive street party that police said spun out of control.

Ortez Owens, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, as well as several other counts — including armed robbery — in the shooting on Maypole Avenue near Lavergne Avenue at 4:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police said two 18-year-old men were approached by two others, who fired guns in the directions of the teens as a fight ensued.

One of the 18-year-olds, identified as Kaleb Williams, was hit twice in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other 18-year-old was hit in the arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai, initially listed in good condition.

Owens is charged with shooting the two teens and also taking their property. Police said he was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sunday near his home.

CBS News Chicago has learned it is believed that the shootings in which Owens is charged, along with three others, were connected to a massive party with hundreds of people in the street.

The first shots were fired in the 200 block of North Lamon Avenue in the wee hours Sunday. Police said this shooting happened at 1:40 a.m., though social media video documented it earlier.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, with multiple gunshot wounds to her arms. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

At 1:47 a.m., four people were shot in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street — a few blocks to the south and east, and technically in the adjoining West Garfield Park neighborhood, being east of Cicero Avenue.

In the Wilcox Street shooting, two men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg and was in good condition. Another 28-year-old man was hit in the head and grazed in the neck and was in serious condition.

The two teens were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 15-year-old boy was hit multiple times in the body and was in good condition. A 16-year-old was also hit multiple times in the body and was in serious condition.

At 2:48 a.m., police said six people were shot around West End and La Crosse avenues. A 22-year-old woman identified as Jashyra Blackhawk was killed, and five others were wounded — a 29-year-old woman, and four boys and men ages 17 to 29.

Three of the male victims were reported in critical condition.

The shooting in which Owens was charged came last.

In all, there were four crime scenes and over a dozen victims.

Organized as a Club JRoy event, the crowds also caused damage to police vehicles, and residents reported the crowds climbed on their cars.

Police were overwhelmed.

No other arrests have been reported in connection with the shootings.