Man, 38, charged in deadly 2023 Chicago Lawn shooting

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of another man on the city's Southwest Side back in 2023.

Jairo Munoz Ramirez, 38, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Ramirez was taken into custody on Thursday, just before noon in Hinsdale, Illinois, according to Chicago police.

Police said he was identified as one of the suspects who, on July 22, 2023, around 1:48 a.m., allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie Ave.

Ramierz appeared at a detention hearing on Saturday. Information from court was not immediately available.