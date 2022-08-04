Mall of America on lockdown after police say "shots were fired"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Mall of America is on lockdown Thursday evening, with a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, after police say "shots were fired" inside the massive shopping complex.
Bloomington police say this is "an isolated incident," and that the suspect fled the mall, and there are no reported victims.
Mall of America tweeted on its official account that there is a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space." They also urge mall patrons to "remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted." Officials say the mall will be closed for the rest of the night after the lockdown is lifted.
A video posted to Twitter at 4:36 p.m. appears to show a person shouting while walking into the Nike store. Several gunshots are then heard.
WCCO's Adam Duxter spoke with a mall guest who heard gunfire.
"We were about to go into the Nike store, and we heard a lot of commotion, and then we just look over and just heard pop pop pop!" said Jodiss Pierre. "You duck .. and then you run, but while you run you look back to make sure your family is OK. That's what I did because I was with my family, I had to make sure they were good, and then we just ran to the closest exit."
Andy Paras posted video to Twitter that shows dozens of people fleeing Nickelodeon Universe.
Duxter says at 5:15 p.m., guests were exiting the mall "by the minute" after being cleared by security.
WCCO's Marielle Mohs spoke with a guest who heard three gunshots before he and his sister fled the mall.
Another guest says he "heard a confrontation" before gunshots rang out.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
