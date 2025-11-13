Judge to tour Broadview ICE processing facility amid claims of inhumane conditions

A federal judge will tour the Broadview Ice processing facility on Thursday morning.

The visit comes as the court reviews claims about conditions inside the building and how people are processed in ICE custody.

That four-hour tour will begin at 11 a.m. Attorneys and an expert will join the judge as she walks through holding cells, the processing rooms, and areas where people are searched and identified.

They will be allowed to take photos, but those photos must be reviewed by the government before anything can be released.

This tour is part of a case challenging the conditions at the facility. It's being described as a short-term processing hub where ICE books and transfers people to other locations.

Court filings show six holding cells, bench-style sleeping areas, foil blankets, and limited visibility between rooms.

The government insists detainees receive food, water, and basic care while they are there.

CBS legal analyst Irv Miller said the judge has the authority to shut down the facility if there are violations.

"The judge wants to see things for herself, and I don't blame her," Miller said.

Hundreds arrested in "Operation Midway Blitz" may be released

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered that hundreds of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement be released from federal facilities in the next week because their arrests by ICE were possibly unlawful and in violation of a federal court order.

Attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center and ACLU of Illinois say federal agents have arrested thousands of people in Chicago and Illinois during Operation Midway Blitz without a warrant or probable cause.

Immigration advocates argue federal agents violated a court order issued in 2022. The Castañon Nava Consent Decree limits ICE from making arrests simply out of fear that a suspect might escape before a warrant can be obtained.