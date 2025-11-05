Judge issues temporary restraining order dictating conditions inside Broadview ICE facility

A federal judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order requiring federal authorities to maintain certain sanitary conditions inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, while also guaranteeing detainees contact with their attorneys.

The order requires ICE to provide detainees at Broadview with clean bedding and sufficient space to sleep if they are held overnight; a shower at least every other day; clean toilet facilities; three full meals per day; a bottle of water with each meal; and adequate supplies of soap, toilet paper, and other hygiene products.

Holding cells also must be cleaned at least twice a day, and detainees must be provided access to a phone to contact an attorney. Detainees also must be given a list of pro bono attorneys in English and Spanish upon arrival at the facility, along with interpreter services if needed. Detainees also must be listed on ICE's online detainee locator system as soon as they arrive at the Broadview facility.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman listened to several hours of testimony on Tuesday about conditions inside the Broadview facility, and said he was convinced the building meant to hold detainees for a matter of hours has essentially become a prison.

The plaintiffs who brought the class-action lawsuit have argued conditions at the ICE facility are inhumane and require court intervention.

At Tuesday's hearing, five people who had been detained in Broadview testified that it was overcrowded; that there wasn't adequate food, medical care, or sleeping conditions; and that they could not access showers, soap, or other hygiene items.

They testified that people have had to sleep on the floor or in plastic chairs with only a plastic blanket. The plaintiffs further alleged, among other things, that toilets are overflowing with human waste, and that the waste has accumulated around toilets where people had to sleep.

The facility is designed to hold detainees for up to 12 hours, but since the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area began, often has held some migrants for days.

Detainees also have said that they were coerced into signing documents that they did not understand, and their attorneys have said they were not allowed proper access to legal representation.

The lawsuit claimed agents at the facility "cut off detainees from the outside world," which the government has denied.

The plaintiffs urged Gettleman to issue a restraining order setting out specific conditions for the facility – including how many people can be kept in holding rooms or cells; regular cleaning of the facility; clean bedding and mats for each detainee held overnight; adequate supplies of soap and other hygiene products; and other conditions.

If those conditions can't be met within three days, the plaintiffs wanted a restriction placed on holding any detainees in Broadview for more than 12 hours.

Government lawyers have argued that such restrictions would "halt the government's ability to enforce immigration law in Illinois."