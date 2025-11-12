Judge to consider releasing people arrested during Chicago immigration operations

A judge in Chicago will consider ordering the release of hundreds of people arrested in immigration operations.

Attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center and ACLU say federal agents arrested more than 3,300 people in the area without a warrant or probable cause from June to October.

They're counting 1,300 people specifically during Operation Midway Blitz , which started September 8. They claim many of those detained have already been deported or left the U.S. to avoid detention.

Immigration advocates argue federal agents violated a court order reached in 2022. The Castanon Nava Consent Decree limits ICE from making arrests simply out of fear that a suspect might escape before a warrant can be obtained.

As the court determines if ICE broke the law, the judge could consider releasing hundreds of people on alternative programs like electronic monitoring or supervised release.

The hearing will begin at 11 a.m.