Jaquan Brisker has no problem with braving heat in Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears began their second week of training camp Monday wearing a little extra armor in the form of pads, with the temperatures feeling triple-digit thick.

But safety Jaquan Brisker is cool with being out in the oppressive heat as he returns to the field after missing the final 12 games of last season.

"I think it was hot. I mean, that's what it looked like there," Brisker said. "I feel like the energy wasn't bad, but I feel like, you know, everybody was just trying to get under control."

Even on such a hot and muggy day, hitting with pads on for the first time this training camp felt "great" for Brisker.

The safety, who has suffered concussions in each of his first three NFL seasons, is healthy and motivated for the season ahead.

"All those years I was, you know, having great camps, I just got tweaked, a little injury," said Brisker. "But of course, I want to be out there. I want to play. Obviously, I know what I've got to do this year to stay out there, stay out there during camp, and make sure I finish."

Brisker is excited about being a versatile piece used in multiple packages of a new Dennis Allen defense. That side of the ball has been making noise early in camp, and so has new defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

"I like it, though. I like it. I'll say that. He was talking a lot, and you know, I definitely heard, he said: 'I'm not no rookie. I don't know why y'all running over here,'" Brisker said. "I'm like, all right. I like that. OK, let's go."

Brisker said he hasn't thought about wearing a guardian cap at practice, but said he did get a new helmet.

As for what he wants to prove entering the final year of his rookie deal, Brisker said he wants to play in 21 games this season — counting playoffs and the Super Bowl.