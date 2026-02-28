Iranians in Chicago celebrate U.S., Israel attack, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran early Saturday, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While some people are protesting the attack on Iran, other Chicagoans are celebrating it.

There was a sense of joy among Iranians in Chicago. Many said they have been waiting for this moment for decades and are hoping to hear back from family members who live there since they are in an internet blackout.

But there is growing concern over what's next and the uncertainty for Iran, the Middle East, and the U.S.

A celebration this afternoon in Daley Plaza had people embracing, cheering, and taking a moment to let the news sink in that Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the airstrikes launched by the U.S. and Israel Saturday morning.

"We have this sign that Khamanei is like a rat, so this is Khamanei, and he's dead, easy peasy," said Nikou Nikoumanesh

"Just last month, the Islamic government massacred over 40,000 people, innocent people, so this is payback," said Sahba Rouhani

While many Iranians are overjoyed, there is concern from Democratic lawmakers in Congress after they said President Trump launched the attacks without their approval.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said in a statement, "President Trump's announcement of 'major combat operations' was not authorized by Congress."

"There was no imminent threat there. He's had weeks, months he's been doing this buildup to engage with Congress," said Thomas Mokaitis, DePaul University professor of history.

Mokaitis said it's still not clear why President Trump launched the attacks or what the long-term consequences could be.

"At one point its degrading their nuclear capability, eliminating their missiles, that is certainly what Israel wants. But now he's moved to regime change, but you don't do regime change with standoff strikes," he said.

Another concern is how many people will lose their lives over this.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider voiced that worry, saying, "... American service members are in harm's way — including the enlisted sailors who earned their place in uniform at Naval Station Great Lakes in my district."

"A lot of Iranians who are innocent are going to die. along with possibly some Israelis and some Americans and other people in the region, and when the dust settles, I think, everybody will still be asking "why" and "to what end," Mokaitis said.

Chicago police say they are monitoring the situation in Iran. They are paying special attention to places of worship and will adjust resources if necessary.