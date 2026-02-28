Anti-war protest against U.S., Israel strikes in Iran held in Chicago's Federal Plaza

Dozens of people rallied and marched downtown to voice their disapproval of the U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran, with worries of the potential conflict it may lead to.

At Federal Plaza, deep concern over the military operation in Iran that killed the country's supreme leader and the impact it may have going forward.

"The message is simple — stop this war," said refugee advocate Ali Tarokh

More than a hundred people gathered for the protest and rally and then took to the streets to march. Among the concerns expressed by demonstrators at the protest in Chicago is that the campaign in Iran could lead to further destabilization in the region and tie the U.S. to a prolonged military conflict there.

"We stand in unconditional solidarity with the people of Iran as the U.S. and Israel launch yet another deadly campaign of imperialist violence and repression against a sovereign nation," Yusuf Masood with the Anti-War Committee, Chicago.

Top U.S. lawmakers also expressed concern, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), who spoke with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil.

"I'm deeply concerned that President Trump is breaking his promise to the American people once again. He said he would get us out of forever wars, and yet here we go. He's putting American lives and national security at risk," she said.

Duckworth said she joins Iranians celebrating the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but worries the Trump administration may lack a long-term plan for stabilizing the country.

"Either we're going to end up with American troops on the ground – boots on the ground – in Iran and be the target for attacks from terrorist groups that have been proxies to the Iranian regime for decades now, or we're going to see the president turn around and cooperate with the apparatus that's already there," she said.

Congress next week is set to consider resolutions to reign in the war powers for the president, something Duckworth favors.

Though it's unlikely to take effect without enough support to overcome a presidential veto.