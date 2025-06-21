Illinois lawmakers respond to Trump announcing U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Saturday responded to President Trump's announcement that the U.S. has launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Democrats condemned the president for attacking Iran without seeking congressional authorization, while Republicans supported the strikes.

President Trump announced Saturday night that the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were a "spectacular military success," and warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

Democratic Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly said in a post on X that, "President Trump's decision to bomb Iran will not lead to peace but rather cause more violence, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East."

"Iran can never be allowed nuclear weapons, but it was President Trump's decision to break the Iran Nuclear Deal that allowed Iran to speed up their enrichment program, making us and our allies less safe. Instead of using diplomacy to lower temperatures, President Trump has escalated the situation, which will further destabilize the region and cause repercussions here at home and across the globe," Kelly wrote.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth also accused the president of illegally bombing Iran, and "putting American troops and citizens at risk of retaliation and threatening to draw us into yet another Middle East war without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval."

"I have long said Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. But this goal could and should have been pursued through diplomatic means first," Duckworth said in a statement. "In this dangerous moment, my top priority is—and the Trump Administration's top priority should be—ensuring the safety and security of American troops, personnel, diplomats and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners and allies. But the Trump Administration must immediately come before Congress not only to provide our troops with the confidence that their Commander in Chief is upholding the Constitution that they swore to support and defend, but also because it is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure he's not getting us into yet another quagmire in the Middle East."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten called the president's decision to attack Iranian nuclear sites without approval of Congress an "unambiguous impeachable offense."

"This is not about the merits of Iran's nuclear program. No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress," Casten wrote in a post on X.

Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia said, "Trump is trying to drag us into an illegal war with Iran– no debate, no Congressional vote,"

"He's not leading– he's submitting to Netanyahu's request. There is no military solution to nuclear deterrence," Garcia wrote on X.

Republican Illinois Congressman Mike Bost defended the president's actions in a post on X.

"I trust that President Trump made the decision to target Iran's nuclear program tonight due to intelligence that indicates the regime was within reach of developing nuclear weapons that could threaten the lives of American citizens and U.S. troops stationed across the globe. He showed the strength to ensure that never happens," Bost wrote.

Fellow GOP Rep. Mary Miller called the strikes "A great victory for the United States!"

"President Trump understands that PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH keeps America, and the world, safe and secure," she wrote on X.

Iran has pledged to retaliate if the U.S. joined the Israel's recent attacks against its nuclear facilities, which began with airstrikes on June 13. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities.