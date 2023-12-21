Local leaders demanding federal support for migrants after child dies in shelter

Local leaders demanding federal support for migrants after child dies in shelter

Local leaders demanding federal support for migrants after child dies in shelter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple aldermen, state representatives, and other community leaders are demanding federal support for asylum seekers in Chicago.

The group is hosting a press conference at 9 a.m. following the death of a 5-year-old migrant child. They say there is an urgent need for healthcare and housing.

They're also denouncing actions by Texas Governor Greg Abbot who supports sending migrants to Chicago.

The city confirmed Abbot is using private planes to send migrants to Chicago.

On Wednesday, Abbot flew about 100 migrants to Chicago on Tuesday night, using a chartered private plane, following Chicago's crackdown on "rogue" buses that have been flouting the city's rules for dropping off asylum seekers in the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said a private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management landed at O'Hare International Airport around 7:15 p.m., and dropped off about 100 asylum seekers at Signature Flight. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there were more than 120 passengers on the plane.

Because the flight arrived without warning from Texas, airport officials called police when it landed. The mayor's office said two unidentified people who flew with the migrants fled the Signature Flight office at O'Hare in an Uber before police arrived.

Gov. Abbot said they're using planes because of Chicago's crackdown on migrant buses.

Since August 2022, a total of 26,100 migrants have arrived in Chicago, mostly from Texas. Approximately 14,100 of them were staying in one of 27 active city-run shelters.