Death of 5-year-old in Pilsen raises questions about Chicago's migrant shelters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy who was living at one of Chicago's migrant shelters is dead, raising alarms about the conditions inside, with at least two other children from the same shelter also hospitalized within the last 24 hours.

Police said 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero was not feeling well Sunday afternoon when he was taken from the shelter near Cermak Road and Halsted Street in Pilsen to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has offered his condolences to the boy's family, and has said the city will provide them with support services.

As for what led to the boy's death, Johnson claimed it isn't a question of how the city's shelters are run, but instead accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of sending asylum seekers to Chicago under inhumane conditions.

"The condition in which people are arriving in Chicago are quite disturbing," he said. "They're showing up sick. Do you hear me? They're showing up sick. The issue is not just how we respond in the City of Chicago, it's the fact that we have a governor – a governor, an elected official in the state of Texas – that is placing families on buses without shoes; cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized."

Johnson has repeatedly criticized Abbott for not coordinating with the city when sending migrants to Chicago, so the city can better prepare for the arrival of buses bringing in asylum seekers.

"They're just dropping off people anywhere. Do you understand how raggedy and how evil that is? You're just going to put people on a bus, and just take them somewhere and drop them off in the middle of the night?" he said. "It's sickening."

On Monday, an ambulance came to the shelter to pick someone up. Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed an 8-year-old boy.

Video from inside the shelter shows what sources said is material falling from the ceiling. Asylum seekers who are living there said this is a regular occurrence.

Migrants living at the Pilsen shelter also have reported leaks from the ceiling, and cold conditions inside.

On Sunday, when Jean Carlos was rushed to the hospital, witnesses said there had been a prior call for help, but his family was denied medical assistance.

Other parents inside the shelter said there are multiple sick children inside.

One mother said her 1-year-old had to be taken to the hospital Sunday night. She didn't want to show her face on camera for fear of retribution, but explained that this wasn't the first time her two kids – ages 1 and 3 – were hospitalized since being in Chicago.

She said she's asked if they could move to another shelter with fewer people, because she said her children are asthmatic. She claims staff laughed at her, and told her that wasn't a reason to move them.

Johnson was asked why some health care workers who have been volunteering to help migrants were not allowed inside the Pilsen shelter. He said he had no idea about that.

Meantime, the cause of the 5-year-old boy's death remains under investigation.