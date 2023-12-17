Boy, 5, dies after falling ill at Chicago migrant shelter in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Detectives are investigating after a 5-year-old boy died after getting sick at a migrant shelter Sunday afternoon in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Police said the boy was not feeling well Sunday afternoon, and was taken from the shelter near Cermak and Halsted to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shelter houses approximately 2,300 migrants, according to records from the City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the boy as Jean Carlos Martinez.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.