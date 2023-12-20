Texas flies about 100 asylum seekers to Chicago on private plane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Officials in Texas flew about 100 migrants to Chicago on Tuesday night, using a chartered private plane, following Chicago's crackdown on buses that have been flouting the city's rules for dropping off asylum seekers in the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said a private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management landed at O'Hare International Airport around 7:15 p.m., and dropped off about 100 asylum seekers at Signature Flight. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there were more than 120 passengers on the plane.

Because the flight arrived without warning from Texas, airport officials called police when it landed. The mayor's office said two unidentified people who flew with the migrants fled the Signature Flight office at O'Hare in an Uber before police arrived.

The flight originated in El Paso, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott's office blamed Chicago's crackdown on buses that have been bringing migrants to Chicago without following the city's rules - such as failing to notify the city within the proper timeframe, and not dropping off migrants at designated locations. Violators are subject to fines of up to $3,000, and buses that violate Chicago's rules could be impounded.

"Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city's 'Welcoming City' ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago," Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said.

As of Wednesday morning, 296 migrants were staying at O'Hare International Airport, including the asylum seekers who arrived Tuesday night. The mayor's office said it was working to find space for all of those migrants in one of the 27 active migrant shelters in Chicago.

City officials said three buses carrying migrants also arrived in Chicago on Tuesday, with another five expected on Wednesday.

Since August 2022, a total of 26,100 migrants have arrived in Chicago, mostly from Texas.

Tuesday night's private flight was the latest escalation of Abbott's mission to send migrants from Texas to so-called "sanctuary cities" across the U.S. in protest of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration leaves thousands of migrants in their towns. Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis," Mahaleris said.