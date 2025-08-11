Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain prompts Flood Advisory in Chicago, some suburban areas

By Albert Ramon,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Flood Advisory was issued for parts of the Chicago area Monday evening, as off-and-on rain clobbered the area.

The advisory was issued until 12:45 a.m. for parts of Cook, Page, and Will counties, stretching from downtown Chicago west through the city's West, Northwest, and Southwest sides and the west and southwest suburbs.

1045pm-monday-08-11-25.png
CBS

Beginning shorty after 9 p.m., lightning began flashing and thunder began rolling in downtown Chicago, as pouring rain began falling off and on.

Areas of heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning could lead to flash flooding. Downpours overnight could trigger ponding on roadways and flooding issues, especially for the southwest suburbs into Cook County, including Chicago.

Rain was falling at a rate of 7 to 8 inches per hour on the North and Northwest sides as of 10 p.m.

Additional showers are expected Tuesday morning, some of which could be heavy. Storms on Tuesday afternoon could be strong, producing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

tuesday-morning-08-11-25.png
CBS
4pm-tuesday-08-11-25.png
CBS

Over the weekend, the heavy rains missed Chicago — but caused serious and destructive flooding not far to the north in the Milwaukee area.

Heavy rain in and around Milwaukee on Saturday night left basements flooded and vehicles submerged underwater. Nearly 47,000 customers of We Energies lost power in southeast Wisconsin.

The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, had to be called off. In the suburban village of Wauwatosa, an overflowing and fast-moving Menomonee River flooded the town's historical society, Hart Park Stadium, and numerous other businesses and landmarks, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.

Albert Ramon

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue