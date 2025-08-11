Heavy rain prompts Flood Advisory in Chicago, some suburban areas

A Flood Advisory was issued for parts of the Chicago area Monday evening, as off-and-on rain clobbered the area.

The advisory was issued until 12:45 a.m. for parts of Cook, Page, and Will counties, stretching from downtown Chicago west through the city's West, Northwest, and Southwest sides and the west and southwest suburbs.

Beginning shorty after 9 p.m., lightning began flashing and thunder began rolling in downtown Chicago, as pouring rain began falling off and on.

Areas of heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning could lead to flash flooding. Downpours overnight could trigger ponding on roadways and flooding issues, especially for the southwest suburbs into Cook County, including Chicago.

Rain was falling at a rate of 7 to 8 inches per hour on the North and Northwest sides as of 10 p.m.

Additional showers are expected Tuesday morning, some of which could be heavy. Storms on Tuesday afternoon could be strong, producing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

Over the weekend, the heavy rains missed Chicago — but caused serious and destructive flooding not far to the north in the Milwaukee area.

Heavy rain in and around Milwaukee on Saturday night left basements flooded and vehicles submerged underwater. Nearly 47,000 customers of We Energies lost power in southeast Wisconsin.

The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, had to be called off. In the suburban village of Wauwatosa, an overflowing and fast-moving Menomonee River flooded the town's historical society, Hart Park Stadium, and numerous other businesses and landmarks, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.