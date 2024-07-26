Hammer-wielding burglars hit 6 more businesses on Chicago's North, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning more businesses on the city's North and West Sides after six others were burglarized on Wednesday by thieves using a hammer to break in.

They say four men wearing black hoodies, face masks, and gloves used a hammer to break the front or side glass door of the business to gain entry and then steal cash, cash registers, or cash boxes before leaving the scene.

The burglary crew was said to be traveling in a 2017 Black Dodge Durango with plate number AC43724.

Incident times and locations:

3000 block of North Broadway St at 4:45 a.m. and 4:46 a.m.

1900 block of West Division St at 5:20 a.m.

2000 block of West Division St at 5:23 a.m.

1500 block of West Division St at 5:25 a.m.

2200 block of West North Ave at 5:30 a.m.

The alert comes after police issued a previous alert about a string of similar robberies that happened on Friday, July 19.

On that day, the Vincent Restaurant, 1475 W. Balmoral Ave, was hit at 2:25 a.m. Minutes later, Zia's Social at 6158 N. Northwest Hwy. was smashed into at 2:50 a.m.

Later on, Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria, 6727 N. Olmsted Ave., was hit around 3:18 a.m., followed by the Edison Park Inn a minute later at 3:19 a.m., according to police.

CPD is encouraging businesses to:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

If possible, use ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 or 5 at 312-744-8263.