Gov. JB Pritzker warns of increased threats against elected officials since Charlie Kirk's murder

Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday said he's faced a spike in threats of violence in the days since conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, as the political temperature across the country has ratcheted up.

Pritzker said there's been a rise in such threats in recent years, but a major spike in just the last few days.

"The truth is that the number of threats and the number of people who seem to want to engage in political violence has increased substantially," he said.

That includes threats against Pritzker himself. The governor said threats against him have grown in the days since Kirk was shot and killed in Utah last week.

Pritzker cited the attempted assassination of President Trump in Pennsylvania in 2024; the arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in April; the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and the assassinations of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and shootings of Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in June.

"The number of threats that have come in over the last few days has been an enormous multiple of those that were coming in in the days before," Pritzker said.

CBS News Chicago asked Illinois State Police, which provides the security detail for the governor and his family, for what kinds of threats and how many specifically have come in. They couldn't make those immediately available.

The governor said Illinois State Police are constantly reviewing incidents and updating protocols. He said he and his family believe they have the best state police in the country protecting them.

"I feel safe because I'm protected, my family feels safe because we're protected, but the truth is that the number of threats and the number of people who seem to want to engage in political violence has increased substantially," he said. "And I would like very much for people to just take a breath, take a step back, and recognize that there's political violence that occurs against people on both sides, on both parties, and our country would be a lot better off if people would see that democracy is really the method by which we avoid political violence."

Meantime, the White House has asked Congress for $58 million dollars to increase security for Supreme Court justices and executive branch officials.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said lawmakers are also reevaluating their security in the wake of Kirk's murder.

As for the Trump administration's immigration enforcement effort in Chicago, dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz," Pritzker said he expects U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to continue ramping up raids across the area.

"ICE has been gathering its agents. It has taken them longer than I think they anticipated," Pritzker said.

But Pritzker said there is a small – and maybe temporary – sigh of relief over the president turning his attention away from sending the National Guard to Chicago.

"I'm pleased that the President has said that he is not sending National Guard or military troops to Chicago. So we should all celebrate that comment of his," he said.

Last week, Trump announced he is no longer sending National Guard troops to Chicago, saying instead they'll be deployed to Memphis, Tennessee. Trump claimed the deployment of the National Guard to Memphis had the support of both Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, and Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat.