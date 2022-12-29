'I just want to practice': Despite warmer temps, ice skaters in Floosmoor enjoy rink time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From snow and blistering cold last week, we're now getting a break with above average temperatures, but the extreme change brought out a couple of people to come out and enjoy the weather.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Flossmoor where neighbors took advantage of their outdoor skating rink, where there's is a big difference from a couple of days when it was unbearable to stand outside.

CBS 2 found a couple of people skating Wednesday when a balmy 40 degrees brought out a few people to skate in Flossmoor, like 10-year-old Thomas Snyder, who came to practice his hockey skills.

"I just want to practice, usually three days a week."

Even though the temperatures were tolerable, it also created a slightly slushy ice skating rink.

"It's kind of hard. When you have something called a cross-over, which is where you're going to want to step back and put your foot above, that's how you turn. And it's kind of hard because it's getting a little bumpy," Snyder said.

Last week was brutal, with temperatures in the single digits and blizzard like conditions, but Neil Snyder welcomed the cold temperatures.

"I think without the extremely low temps, we wouldn't be able to have the ice out here right now," Snyder said.

Even though the rink was tough to skate on, others welcomed the warm weather.

"It's interesting, but definitely better than when it's freezing outside," said Mallory Rodosta, who enjoyed the ice skating rink.

The new year holiday will be vastly different from Christmas weekend.