Fenton High School district to vote on superintendent replacement after sex assault allegation scandal

Fenton High School district to vote on superintendent replacement after sex assault scandal

The Fenton Community High School District will vote on a permanent replacement for superintendent after a sex assault scandal led to the ouster of their former leader.

Samuel Bentsen took over after former Supt. James Ongtengco was let go for allegedly mishandling the firing of an employee who faced sexual assault and abuse allegations.

A scandal erupted after police documents on a former staff member were leaked on social media, laying out sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students. The staff member was first on administrative leave after the document was leaked but was then fired.

A timeline was later issued by Ongtengco, detailing all the tips they received involving the staffer – and how they were handled. The timeline revealed the accusations dated back to 2011 – during which time the teacher received a disciplinary letter for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class.

A woman also filed a lawsuit against the district alleging she was sexually abused by the former teacher when she was a student.

The Fenton Board of Education will vote on Bentsen's appointment at their Wednesday night meeting, but some community members said they want the vote to be delayed until new board members take their seats.

They are also demanding answers into the investigation of Ongtengco launched amid the fallout of the scandal.