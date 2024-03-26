High school sex abuse claims expected to come up at suburban Chicago village meeting

Suburban Chicago high school students to speak out on scandal at village meeting

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school divided by scandal and controversy may be the focus of a Bensenville Village Board meeting Tuesday night.

At the center of the allegations is an ex-staff member at Fenton High School accused of having inappropriate relationships with students dating back over a decade.

Earlier this month, police documents on the former staff member were leaked on social media, laying out sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students. The staff member was first on administrative leave after the document was leaked, and has since been fired.

On Tuesday night, students and parents are expected to show up at the Bensenville Village Board meeting to express their concerns about the Fenton Community High School District 100 Board.

Last week, the school district board held a meeting that became heated – as the crowd confronted the board on why it took them so long to fire the staff member.

Just this week, in an attempt to disclose what the board knew, a new timeline by School District Supt. James Ongtengco was issued detailing all the tips they received involving the staffer – and how they were handled.

Those accusations are now known to date back to 2011 – during which time the employee received a disciplinary letter for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class.

For Tuesday night, there was not any item on the agenda specific to the Fenton High School employee controversy, but there will be public content.

Village President Frank DeSimone will also be in attendance at the village board meeting. He is calling for the resignation of Supt. Ongtengco, and anyone who knew of the allegations and failed to take action.