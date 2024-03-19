High school staff member fired in Chicago suburb after inappropriate conduct accusations

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A staff member at Fenton High School in Bensenville was fired after a unanimous decision by the school board.

Police documents were leaked on social media, laying out sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students. The staff member was first on administrative leave after the document was leaked.

The school board addressed the leak, but the document has not been confirmed with Bensenville police. The document accuses the staff member of having a sexual relationship with multiple students dating back to at least 2016.

That teacher was fired, but the community is now calling for criminal charges to be filed.

Parents protested last week, wanting to know why a police probe into allegations against the staff member was taking so long.

A statement from the superintendent and school board president said the school did contact police immediately after learning of the accusation.

"Tonight we had consensus to terminate employment, which allows us to focus on healing and moving our Fenton school community forward," The school officials said. "The ongoing police investigation of alleged misconduct by a Fenton staff member has caused significant pain and disruption to the learning process."

The statement said the school trusts the Bensenville Police Department and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to "investigate and enforce the law."

CBS 2 is not naming the Fenton employee because he is not facing criminal charges at this time.

There is another school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Fenton High School. Parents plan to be in attendance to once again call for criminal action to be taken.