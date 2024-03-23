Fenton High School district superintendent releases timeline of allegations against staffer dating back to 2011

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Fenton Community High School District 100 Supt. James Ongtengco released a timeline of events on Saturday surrounding a former staff member accused of inappropriate behavior with students.

Earlier this month, police documents were leaked on social media, laying out sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students. The staff member was first on administrative leave after the document was leaked and has since been fired.

The school board addressed the leak, but the document has not been confirmed with Bensenville police. The document accuses the staff member of having a sexual relationship with multiple students dating back years.

Ongtengco asked for his team to provide a timeline of dates and immediate actions and investigate every anonymous tip provided to the school's administration.

The timeline is as follows:

December 16, 2011

Teacher reported to administration that the staff member in question was sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class. Administration investigation included interviews with the student and the student's family. The staff member in question was issued a disciplinary letter.

May 22, 2012

Teacher overheard a conversation among students and reported to administration potential inappropriate communication between students and the staff member in question via social media. Administration interviewed students and their parents. The staff member in question was issued a second disciplinary letter and mandated to attend personal conduct training.

December 1, 2016

Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer, Department of Child Family Services (DCFS), and the DuPage Children's Center. The incident was thoroughly investigated and the allegations were determined to be unfounded by all agencies involved. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

March 8, 2023

Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the previously reported former students from 2011 and 2016. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer (SRO) and DCFS. The SRO spoke with the former students and they both stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

May 19, 2023

Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students first reported on March 8, 2023. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS.

August 19, 2023

Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students that were previously reported. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS. Administration received a letter from the DuPage Children's Center stating that this incident had already been investigated and was determined to be unfounded in 2016. The SRO spoke with the former students and the students stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred.

September 23, 2023

A teacher was called by one of the former students that was previously reported anonymously and stated that she was a victim of sexual abuse by the staff member in question when she was attending Fenton Community High School. As a mandated reporter, the teacher provided this information to school administration. The teacher and administrator went to the Bensenville Police Department to provide a detailed report of what was stated by the former student. The District immediately placed the staff member in question on administrative leave, which included revoking the individual's ability to access school grounds, email, and other technology.

October 3, 2023

Former student filed a report with the Bensenville Police Department.

Classes were canceled Friday due to a threat made against the school. However, there's no word on whether it was connected to the allegations.

Earlier this week, Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone called for Ongtenco to resign in order to help the community heal following the incident.