District 100 board to consider placing Fenton superintendent on leave for handling of sexual abuse allegations

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A special meeting will be held Friday night to determine if the superintendent of Fenton Community High School District 100 will be placed on administrative leave.

The meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. follows weeks of outcry from students and parents about how he handled allegations of sexual abuse by a former staff member.

The District 100 school board called for the meeting specifically to consider placing the superintendent on administrative leave.

Parents and students have been calling for James Ongtengco to resign after police documents were leaked on social media earlier this month.

The documents detailed sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students dating back to 2011.

The staff member was first placed on administrative leave but only after the document was leaked and has since been fired.

The school district board held a meeting last week that became heated. Many in the packed room were angry that it took the board so long to fire the staff member.

Not only will the school board consider placing Ongtengco on administrative leave, but they'll also talk about appointing an interim superintendent.