New Village of Dolton Mayor Jason House to be sworn in Monday

Jason House to be sworn in as Dolton's new mayor

A fresh start for the Village of Dolton as Jason House will be sworn in Monday afternoon. This comes following months of controversy surrounding ousted Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

House won the race with over 95% of the vote, up against Rebuilding Dolton Party candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan. House then defeated one-term Mayor Henyard in the February Democratic mayoral primary.

Henyard is under a federal investigation, and her administration's spending was audited by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. House looks to honor his campaign slogan, "cleaning house," and get the village back on track.

"It feels amazing, but most important, it's a change of times for the community, and it shows that we are really united looking for a new direction and a new day," he said last month.

House's swearing in ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.