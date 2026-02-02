Dixmoor water main break repaired after impacting over half of south suburb's homes

The latest Dixmoor water main break has been repaired as of early Monday morning, a day after it began impacting more than half of the south suburb's homes.

The Village of Dixmoor said repairs were completed around 2:30 a.m. Crews were testing the water Monday morning to determine if a boil order was warranted.

In a statement Sunday, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said an 8-inch water main broke on 139th Street between Dixie Highway and Thornton Road on Sunday. The water main break left more than half the village with low water pressure or no service at all.

Fitzgerald said this was the sixth water main break in just the past week.

Last Thursday morning, another water main break in Dixmoor flooded roads and forced school closures less than 10 minutes from the scene of the water main break on Sunday. The water main in that incident ruptured at 146th Street and Seeley Avenue, and was repaired by Thursday afternoon.

Dixmoor has suffered from problems with its water infrastructure for years.

The serious water issues in Dixmoor were in the headlines as far back as 2021, as multiple main breaks resulted in boil orders, schools shutting down, and unreliable water pressure.

While Dixmoor village officials completed a $2 million water main project in 2024, officials warned it would not fix the entire system.

Fitzgerald said some pipes are more than 100 years old, and fully replacing them could cost $30 million to $50 million.

"Pretty much all of us are in the same boat," said Fitzgerald. "I know the residents are frustrated, but I pray that they continue to hold on, continue to have faith in God, and faith in us that we're going to this problem solved."

Officials will decide whether they need to issue a boil water advisory when testing on the water flowing from the repaired main is completed.