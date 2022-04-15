Village of Dixmoor receives $2 million for new water main project

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Water problems plaguing South Suburban Dixmoor will soon get the repairs it needs to prevent future issues.

The village just received a $2 million check for a new water main project.

Last year, water was shut off there for more than two weeks after a leak caused low water pressure – meaning people living there couldn't shower, cook, or wash dishes or laundry. The crisis also led to school cancellations.

Last month, issues returned after water was shut down after a water main break.

The $2 million will come from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"We were able to secure funding for water infrastructure project that will ensure the residents of Dixmoor won't have to worry about being without water," said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois).

The new project will help increase water flow throughout the village.