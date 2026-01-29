Watch CBS News
Water main break closes schools in Dixmoor, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A water main break has caused school closures in Dixmoor, Illinois, on Thursday. 

According to the village president, crews are responding to the water main break at 146th and Seeley Avenue. Surrounding homes will be without water temporarily. 

Rosa L. Parks Middle School and Martin Luther King Elementary School will be closed on Thursday.   

It is not clear how long crews will be working to restore the break. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

