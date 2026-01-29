Water main break closes schools in Dixmoor, Illinois

A water main break has caused school closures in Dixmoor, Illinois, on Thursday.

According to the village president, crews are responding to the water main break at 146th and Seeley Avenue. Surrounding homes will be without water temporarily.

Rosa L. Parks Middle School and Martin Luther King Elementary School will be closed on Thursday.

It is not clear how long crews will be working to restore the break.

