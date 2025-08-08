Second bomb threat this week at Chicago-area hotel where some Texas Democrats are staying

A Chicago-area hotel, where many Texas Democrats who left the state in protest were staying, was evacuated for the second time just two days apart due to another bomb threat on Friday.

The St. Charles Police Department confirmed the report of a second potential bomb threat at the Q-Center hotel and convention complex, 1405 N. 5th Ave., St. Charles, around 8:30 a.m.

Police said after a search of the area, "no explosive device was found." Police said the area had been secured by authorities, and all 70 hotel guests are safe.

The same hotel was evacuated on Wednesday.

More than 50 Texas House Democrats left the state Sunday to prevent a quorum in the state House of Representatives to move forward on a bill that would set new congressional districts. Texas Republicans had taken up a rare mid-decade redistricting after President Trump insisted that the state's maps could be redrawn to give the GOP more of an edge. Texas currently has 38 representatives in Congress, comprised of 23 Republicans and 15 Democrats. The new maps unveiled by Texas Republicans could net the GOP up to five more seats.