Pritzker says redrawing Illinois district map "on the table" in response to Texas redistricting push

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker welcomed dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the Lone Star state Sunday to prevent the state legislature from getting a quorum and passing a redistricting plan even more favorable to Republicans than what already is in place.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special legislative session, which is set to start Monday afternoon, which will take up several matters including relief for victims of the catastrophic flooding and a new map that Republican unveiled last week as part of a mid-decade redistricting in an attempt to keep the GOP's razor thin margin in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In July, President Trump said he believes the redistricting could lead Republicans to win five more seats in Texas. The House currently has 219 Republican representatives, 212 Democratic representatives and four vacancies after three Democrats died in office and one Republican resigned in July.

By not being in the state, the Texas Democrats deny the GOP lawmakers a quorum to advance the new map.

"The tool they are using is a racist, gerrymandered map, a map that seeks to use racial lines to divide hardworking communities who have spent decades building up their power and strengthening their voices," said Texas State House Minority Leader Gene Wu at a news conference in Carol Stream yesterday. "And Governor Abbott is doing this in submission to Donald Trump."

Wu and other Texas Democrats joined Gov Pritzker in Carol Stream Sunday. Pritzker has arranged for a group of about 30 Democratic lawmakers to stay in Illinois this week. Pritzker also said he has considered whether Illinois should respond by redrawing its own map in Democrats' favor, as "everything has to be on the table."

"Trump came up with a new scheme to rig the system by ramming through a corrupt, mid-decade redistricting plan that would steal five congressional seats, silencing millions of voters, especially Black and Latino voters," Pritzker said.

In a statement to the Chicago Tribute, Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran called Pritzker's decision to host the Texas delegation "the height of hypocrisy."

Democrats have control of 14 of Illinois' 17 congressional seats, and Curran calls Illinois' map "shameless in its attempt to remove choice from voters." Illinois last redrew its congressional map in 2021, which Republican lawmakers criticized.

The Texas Democrats in Illinois are expected to join Democratic members of Congress in Chicago Monday evening for another news conference around 6 p.m.