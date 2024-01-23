Dangerous, icy driving conditions in Chicago area amid freezing rain

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning commuters will want to allow extra time, or stay home, Tuesday as ice accumulation causes dangerous driving conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Ice could reach a quarter of an inch of accumulation or as much as 0.30 inches in the southern suburbs. Snow is possible in parts of McHenry and Lake (IL) County.

While main streets in most areas are salted, side streets and sidewalks are covered with ice.

In Chicago's south suburbs, parking lots are looking more like ice skating rinks.

Use extreme caution when venturing out this morning. While roadway maintenance & public works drivers apply salt on main arterials, secondary & sidestreets, parking lots & sidewalks not yet treated are glazed over & dangerous. More starting at 4 am at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/9bgJNxf5L7 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) January 23, 2024

Downtown Plainfield's side streets are under a sheet of ice. Main roads are safer.

In north suburban Northbrook, Woodhill Drive between Waukegan and Hillside roads is closed. The Village of Northbrook confirmed the road closure is due to the inability for slat trucks to safely reach the area.

Officials reminded drivers to yield to those tucks and spreaders, and they can view the snow fleets in real-time by visiting the City of Chicago's website.

Check back for updates as the winter conditions develop.