Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicago area with freezing rain, icy conditions

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Freezing rain and overnight ice accumulation is causing dangerous conditions in the Chicago area. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

Freezing rain overnight has led to ice accumulation reaching as much as .25 inches in Chicago and the western suburbs. As much as .30 inches of ice is possible in the south suburbs. 

Areas near the Illinois and Wisconsin line will see lesser ice amounts but could pick up as much as two inches of snow. 

The biggest travel impact will be ice accumulation on the side streets, major highways have been heavily treated. Sidewalks and front porch steps will likely be slick.   

As temperatures climb above freezing, conditions will change over to rain and could lead to falling ice from high buildings. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:28 AM CST

