CTU contract: Union shares some details of new tentative agreement with CPS

The Chicago Teachers Union shared some details of what their new tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools contains, including what the district says is the largest raise for teachers in 13 years.

At a Tuesday morning press conference, CTU leaders said the agreement is what the young people of the city deserve. They recognized this one contract cannot solve all their problems, but said it's a path toward transformation for students and teachers.

The vote from the bargaining team on the agreement came down Monday evening. The union called the deal "historic."

The agreement includes a 4% pay raise in the first year, and then up to 5% in the next three years. CPS said this will be the largest raise for teachers in 13 years.

Other parts of the deal include smaller class sized, support for veteran educators, more prep time for teachers and 90 new librarian positions to be added over the next three years.

Class sizes will be limited to a maximum of 25 students for kindergarten, 28 students for grades 1 to three, 30 students for grades 4 to 8, and between 29 and 31 students for grades 9 through 12.

"This agreement is the product of 15 years of bargaining," said CTU Deputy Chief Thaddeus Goodchild. "We were always clear eyed about every problem facing the Chicago Public Schools, especially problems that have developed across generations of disinvestment and segregation."

We asked CTU President Stacy Davis Gates where the funding for the agreement is coming from, but she did not give a direct answer. Instead, she quoted CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who said they would not have agreed to a contract they couldn't afford.

There are more votes to be held before the deal becomes final. The CTU's House of Delegates will vote on the contract at a special meeting Wednesday, and then the deal will be sent for a vote by rank and file membership.