Chicago Teachers Union committee to vote on tentative contract deal

Some members of the Chicago Teachers Union were set to vote Monday on a tentative agreement with the Chicago Public Schools on their next contract — something that they have been negotiating for almost a year.

The agreement comes with potential changes to classrooms across the city.

The first unit of the CTU to vote is its big bargaining team — a smaller group of CTU members who are able to look over the contract and decide if the deal is worth taking.

The pending deal includes 4% raises for teachers. The salary bump is a win for CPS — at a rate lower than the starting offer from the CTU.

"There are teachers waiting to get their retro pay that they haven't received, or they're waiting to receive a new contract that gets settled," said Reema Amin, a reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago.

The big bargaining team will be looking at three key issues that were still on the table last week — a possible additional raise for experienced teachers, adjustments to teachers' evaluations after criticism that Black teachers were disproportionately negatively affected, and more prep time for elementary school teachers.

"For families and kids, they are probably wondering, you know, how talks have gone on for so long. It's gotten tense. 'Is this going to be a strike? Am I going to have to get child care for my kid?'" said Amin. "I think having a deal puts those worries to ease for a lot of people."

The possible agreement also means there likely will not be a teachers' strike, though the deal still needs to pass a majority vote by the big bargaining team, the union's house of delegates, and then all CTU members.

The Chicago Board of Education then must vote to approve the deal.

The teachers' union plans to release more details about the agreement on Tuesday morning.