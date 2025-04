Tentative teachers’ contract will cost CPS $1.5 billion over four years; how will district pay for After nearly a year of tense negotiations, the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have reached a tentative deal on a new contract, and while it could avert a teachers' strike, nothing is signed and sealed just yet. The four-year deal will cost CPS $1.5 billion, but officials have yet to say how the district will pay for it.