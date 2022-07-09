Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable, Temps in the 70s

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning and welcome to July 9. It'll be a sunny and comfortable weekend in Chicago. 

screen-shot-2022-07-09-at-1-41-45-am.png
CBS News

Saturday is on the cool side, like Friday, with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A breeze off the lake will keep it a bit cooler near the lake.

screen-shot-2022-07-09-at-1-38-34-am.png
CBS News

Sunny and breezy conditions. Large waves on the lake have created dangerous swimming conditions until this evening.

screen-shot-2022-07-09-at-1-39-56-am.png
CBS News
screen-shot-2022-07-09-at-1-40-18-am.png
CBS News

We get back to the mid-80s on Sunday with sunny skies. Monday is the hottest day this week. It'll be more humid with a high of 90. Gusty afternoon storms could be strong as a cold front comes through.

screen-shot-2022-07-09-at-1-40-43-am.png
CBS News

  Stats

Today's Normals- 85/66

Friday's High- 77

Today- 77

Sunrise- 5:25am

Forecast

Today- Sunny, breezy and cool with a high of 77 but cooler near the lake. NE breeze 10-15 gusting to 20.

Tonight- Clear, low of 62.

Sunday- Sunny and 84.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.