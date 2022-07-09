Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable, Temps in the 70s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning and welcome to July 9. It'll be a sunny and comfortable weekend in Chicago.
Saturday is on the cool side, like Friday, with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A breeze off the lake will keep it a bit cooler near the lake.
Sunny and breezy conditions. Large waves on the lake have created dangerous swimming conditions until this evening.
We get back to the mid-80s on Sunday with sunny skies. Monday is the hottest day this week. It'll be more humid with a high of 90. Gusty afternoon storms could be strong as a cold front comes through.
Stats
Today's Normals- 85/66
Friday's High- 77
Today- 77
Sunrise- 5:25am
Forecast
Today- Sunny, breezy and cool with a high of 77 but cooler near the lake. NE breeze 10-15 gusting to 20.
Tonight- Clear, low of 62.
Sunday- Sunny and 84.
