4 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois and Indiana from Friday night's storms

Chilly changes in the air for Sunday in Chicago

At least four tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana as powerful storms swept through the Midwest late Friday night into early Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed three EF-0 tornadoes touched down Friday in southwest suburban Yorkville, Illinois; northwest suburban Bartlett and Hanover Park, Illinois; and Schererville and Merrillville in northwest Indiana. An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

Storm damage survey teams also found damage from straight-line winds in eastern DeKalb County, western and northwestern Kane County, and the city of Elgin.

"It is possible that there were additional brief tornadoes that occurred within these straight-line wind corridors, but at this time, we do not have enough evidence to be able to make that conclusion. More info on these findings will be made available in the coming days," the National Weather Service said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Among the damage left behind from Friday night's storms, multiple barns were destroyed in Somonauk Township in DeKalb.

One of Scott Thorp's barns was completely demolished, and the roof was sheared off another.

Storms also uprooted trees in Hanover Park, and tossed a trampoline on to the roof of a home.

In Elgin, the roof of First United Methodist Church was almost completely torn off. The church has been around for over a hundred years. It was first destroyed by a tornado in 1920.

While no one was killed in the storms in Illinois, at least 31 fatalities were reported in six states Friday night into early Saturday, as powerful storms moved across the country – including three deaths in Mississippi, 12 in Missouri, one in Oklahoma, three in Arkansas, eight in Kansas, and four in Texas.