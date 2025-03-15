Overnight storms leave trail of damage across Chicago area, parts of Illinois

Severe winds and storms overnight left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and in parts of Illinois. The far west suburbs followed tornado warnings in Dupage, Kendall, Kane, and Dekalb counties.

In addition to that damage, multiple barns were left destroyed in Somonauk Township in Dekalb.

Barn owner Scott Thorp said he was still awake when the storm hit and was not expecting to come out to what he saw.

"As far as all the damage, the whole roof came off the one building and the other one is completely demolished," Thorp said. "This is not the first time this has happened. No one's hurt. That's all that matters. Could always be worse. We're safe."

Video captured overnight shows the barn in pieces, with the roof completely missing. Big pieces of metal debris were left all over the ground. Thorp said there were two structures, and both were total losses.

The damage from those winds was seen all over the Chicagoland area.

Storms left massive trees down against homes, some completely uprooted, in Hanover Park near Andover Road and Arlington Drive. A trampoline was tossed onto a home's roof.

In Rogers Park, a tree came down on at least two cars, and in northwest suburban Elgin, fire crews responded to multiple storm-related calls after a tornado warning.

High winds ripped off the roof of a historic church that had been around for over a hundred years. It was first destroyed by a tornado in 1920.

Many communities will have a lot of clean-up ahead in the coming hours as the sun rises and the damage becomes more visible.