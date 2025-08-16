Clarendon Hills stays alive in Little League World Series with 3-2 win over Pennsylvania

Clarendon Hills bounced back from a lopsided loss in the first round of the Little League World Series to beat the Mid-Atlantic Region champion from Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday 3-2.

After Henry McMahon scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the 3rd inning, Clarendon Hills took a 2-0 lead two pitches later on an RBI single by pitcher Brody Herold, and took a 3-0 lead that same inning on a double by Matthew Kalish.

Pennsylvania would close the gap to 3-2 in the 4th inning, but Herold would finish off a complete game victory with the tying run at third base in the bottom of the 6th inning with a strikeout.

Clarendon Hills will face Hawaii on Sunday at noon central time in an elimination game.