Clarendon Hills hosting watch party for Little League World Series debut

Clarendon Hills gets set for first game of Little League World Series

The village of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, is hosting a big watch party for their hometown team on Wednesday as they play in the Little League World Series.

The Clarendon Hills Little League baseball team earned their first trip to the Little League World Series after winning the Great Lakes Region championship last week.

They'll face the Las Vegas team in the Little League World Series opener at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"We're really excited to be here, and I think the boys, we've let them for the first 24-36 hours just enjoy it, but you know, they're ballplayers, and they compete every time they enter the field, and why can't it be us? Everyone has a chance, and we're really excited to see all our hard work pay off," Clarendon Hills Little League coach Brian Herold said.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the team, who will get to meet players from all around the world.

"We're staying in a dorm, we're neighbors with Australia to one side and Canada and the Mountain team downstairs," Herold said.

Clarendon Hills is hosting a watch party downtown starting at 1 p.m. at Prospect and Park avenues. The game will be shown on a jumbo screen, and it's BYOC – bring your own chair.

There will also be giveaways at the gazebo at Sloan Memorial Triangle.