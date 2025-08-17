Clarendon Hills eliminated from Little League World Series with loss to Hawaii

The Clarendon Hills team's run in the Little League World Series has come to an end.

On Saturday, Clarendon Hills bounced back from a lopsided loss in the first round of the Little League World Series to beat the Mid-Atlantic Region champion from Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania 3-2.

On Sunday, Clarendon Hills took on Hawaii, which put down the hammer in a hurry. Hawaii's Bronson Fermahin hit a three-run homer in part of a five-run first inning for that team.

Clarendon Hills was trailing 9-0 in the fourth when they finally got on the board. Liam Harrigan hit a single with the bases loaded.

Unfortunately, this was not nearly enough. Clarendon Hills' run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ended with a 9-1 loss.