3 charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old girl at gunpoint in Grand Boulevard, Chicago police say

Three people have been charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old girl at gunpoint from a home in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday.

Chicago police said three people armed with guns forced their way into an apartment building belonging to the girl's grandmother in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 5 a.m., took the child, the grandmother's purse and keys, and fled in her stolen car.

The child was found safe later that night. The grandmother said she was taken by her biological mother, who no loner has custody of her and struggles with mental health issues.

Angelique Mobley, 22, is charged with one felony count of kidnapping using force or threat of force, one felony count of residential burglary and one felony count of child abduction.

Lamon Weathers, 33, is charged with one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping and one felony count of home invasion with a firearm.

Matthew Price, 27, is charged with one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping, one felony count of home invasion with a firearm, and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Police said Mobley and Weathers were arrested shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Price was arrested shortly after midnight Thursday.

All three are due in court Saturday for a detention hearing.