Chicago police searching for 2-year-old girl kidnapped by armed group from Grand Boulevard home

Chicago police are searching for a 2-year-old girl kidnapped from an apartment in the city's Grand Boulevard neighborhood by an armed group early Wednesday morning.

Police said three people armed with guns forced their way into the building and then an apartment unit in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 5 a.m. The group included a woman known to the child and two men, police said. They took the child before stealing a gray Nissan hatchback and other items from the home, and fled with the child in the stolen car.

The child's grandmother, who did not want to be named, identified the child as Autumn Shelly and said she was abducted by her mother, who struggles with mental health.

Autumn Shelly, 2. Courtesy of family

The grandmother said it was her home the group broke into to take Autumn, and her car that was stolen.

The grandmother said she has an emergency order of protection against Autumn's mother, and that shortly after the abduction she got an email that amounted to a ransom note, demanding she not contact police or the media or take any action. She said she did so anyway because she fears for her granddaughter's safety.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time and CPD said the incident appears to be domestic.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing and police remain at the apartment building speaking to neighbors and the grandmother as of 11 a.m.