4 dead, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least four people are dead and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday night.

According to police, the ages of the victims range from 18 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a victim called John Doe was inside a residence in the 0-100 block of East 89th Street shortly after 5 p.m. when he was struck multiple times in the body by gunfire.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died. A person of interest was transported to the Area for questioning. Two weapons were recovered from inside the residence.

Later in the evening, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4300 block of West North Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was inside his residence when he was involved in a fight with a known woman who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his right shoulder.

He was treated on scene by fire crews and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The woman remained on scene and was placed into custody, and charges are pending.

Less than half an hour later, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed while walking in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, officers found an 18-year-old man unresponsive on the street. The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers also found a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the right arm and was also taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition. Four firearms were recovered at the scene.

Shootings from Saturday

At midnight in the 6200 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 37-year-old man told police at the hospital that he was outside when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain. The victim was hit in the left calf and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 12:09 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubburd Street, a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The victim was unable to provide further details at this time. A person of interest is in custody, charges are pending, and two firearms were recovered.



At 1:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 87th Street, a 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident to responding officers at this time.

At 8:04 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Le Moyne Street, a 27-year-old man who was standing near the sidewalk was hit by gunfire from at least one unknown offender sitting inside a dark-colored Jeep SUV. The offenders then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 11:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot while standing outside near 68th Street and Calumet Avenue

At 11:42 p.m., a 21-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to his left foot in the 1600 block of North Keystone Avenue. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:33 a.m., a 33-year-old man was standing outside next to a sport-utility vehicle in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive near the north end of Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side

At 1 a.m., a 22-year-old man self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with five gunshot wounds to the body. Police gave the 8600 block of South Sangamon Street as the address of occurrence. The victim was uncooperative with police.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.