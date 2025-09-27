Watch CBS News
Man shot during fight inside home on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was taken into custody after a man was shot inside a home in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood on Friday night. 

Officers responded to the home in the 4300 block of West North Avenue for a call of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Investigators said the man got into a physical fight with a woman inside the home when she fired shots. 

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. 

The woman remained at the home and was taken into custody and charges are pending. No further details were released. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

