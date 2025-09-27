Man shot during fight inside home on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was taken into custody after a man was shot inside a home in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 4300 block of West North Avenue for a call of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Investigators said the man got into a physical fight with a woman inside the home when she fired shots.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The woman remained at the home and was taken into custody and charges are pending. No further details were released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.