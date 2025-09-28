Man in critical condition after shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community

A man was shot and critically wounded late Saturday night in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot while standing outside near 68th Street and Calumet Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on the ground at the scene.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.