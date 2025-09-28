Watch CBS News
Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community
Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community 00:22

A man was shot and critically wounded late Saturday night in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot while standing outside near 68th Street and Calumet Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on the ground at the scene.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue