Crime

Suspect apprehended minutes after shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

Man arrested minutes after shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
Chicago police said charges were pending Monday morning against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting another teen on the city's West Side.

Police said just after 1 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the first block of North Laramie Avenue, off Washington Boulevard, in the South Austin neighborhood.

While responding, police said they saw the suspect running away from a gun in his hand. He was apprehended within minutes of the shooting, and the gun was recovered, police said.

Police also found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

