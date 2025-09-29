Suspect apprehended minutes after shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

Chicago police said charges were pending Monday morning against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting another teen on the city's West Side.

Police said just after 1 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the first block of North Laramie Avenue, off Washington Boulevard, in the South Austin neighborhood.

While responding, police said they saw the suspect running away from a gun in his hand. He was apprehended within minutes of the shooting, and the gun was recovered, police said.

Police also found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.