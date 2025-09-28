Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Chicago's Douglass Park leaves man dead

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Man killed in shooting in Chicago's Douglass Park
Man killed in shooting in Chicago's Douglass Park 00:27

A man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side.

At 12:30 a.m., the 33-year-old man was standing next to a sport-utility vehicle on Farrar Drive toward the northern end of the park when he was shot five times, police said.

The victim was taken to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

Police were seen placing evidence markers next to bullet casings and discarded bottles of alcohol.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and there was no description of a shooter available. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue