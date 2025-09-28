Shooting in Chicago's Douglass Park leaves man dead

A man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side.

At 12:30 a.m., the 33-year-old man was standing next to a sport-utility vehicle on Farrar Drive toward the northern end of the park when he was shot five times, police said.

The victim was taken to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

Police were seen placing evidence markers next to bullet casings and discarded bottles of alcohol.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and there was no description of a shooter available. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.