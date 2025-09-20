Chicago weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 7 hurt, according to police

At least one person was killed and seven others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 57.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was walking outside around 8:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots and then felt pain.

The victim was hit in his left knee and self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

A little over an hour later, around 9:57 p.m., an 18-year-old man also heard shots and felt pain while outside in the 2800 block of West 71st Street.

The gunman left the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was hit in his right bicep and left rib and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, around 10:11 p.m., a 57-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 10200 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

Police said someone traveling in a white SUV opened fire in his direction before leaving the scene.

The victim was hit multiple times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:44 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Praries Avenue, officers found a 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:50 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Union Avenue, a 33-year-old man was walking outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim was hit in his backside and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 6:57 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street, police said a 33-year-old man was attempting to break into an apartment with multiple people inside when a 28-year-old woman discharged her gun, hitting the suspect twice in the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 28-year-old woman is a valid concealed carry license holder and was taken to Area 4 for questioning. Police said this incident appeared to be domestic-related.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.